Long queues outside metro stations, crowding at bus stands in Delhi due to Covid curbs

Commuters waited in long queues outside various metro stations and at bus stands in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after authorities imposed curbs, including allowing only 50 per cent occupancy in public transport, to check the rising Covid cases in the city.

Many commuters took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of winding queues outside metro stations.

Under the latest curbs, Delhi Metro trains will run with only 50 per cent seating capacity with no provision for standing.

Rameen Khan, who took the metro to reach his office in Gurugram, said, ''I boarded the train from Jasola Vihar. There was a long queue for security check, but metro carriages were not very crowded.'' Another commuter, Anurag Pandey, who used the Violet Line, alleged passengers violated the curbs inside trains.

''Only 50 per cent seats are to be occupied as per the new norms, but I saw many seats fully occupied,'' he claimed.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said ''15 flying squads have been deployed across the Delhi Metro network'' to ensure that Covid safety protocols are strictly adhered to by the passengers inside trains and on DMRC premises.

The frequency of checking has also been increased and offenders are being penalised on the spot, a senior official said.

Frequent announcements about the new guidelines are being made inside train coaches and at station premises, he said.

''Due to the strict enforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow some additional time for their commute. They should travel in metro only if absolutely essential,'' the official added.

On Tuesday, a DMRC official had said that in view of the restrictions, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry. Out of the 712 gates, 444 will be kept open.

Currently, the DMRC's network spans nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

A senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) official said reports about crowding at bus stands have been received, but it is ''unavoidable'' in the present situation.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) order is being strictly implemented to ensure that there is only 50 per cent occupancy in buses and no passenger is standing, he said.

''The bus staff have been informed about the changes in the seating capacity norms and marshals deployed in buses to ensure compliance. We have reports of crowding at bus stands and passengers having to wait for long for buses, but it is unavoidable in the present situation,'' he said.

The DDMA on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant.

The 'yellow alert' entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 923 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since May 30, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent, according to health department data.

