Dassault partners with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

French software giant Dassault Systèmes has partnered with the 'TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining) Foundation' the technology innovation hub of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to set up a world class Centre of Excellence in India which will provide radical technology support and prepare workforce of the future, specific to the mining and allied industries, a ISM statement said on Wednesday.

As technology and solution partner, Dassault Systèmes will provide experiential learning through its 3D experience platform to support the industrial and startup ecosystem with complete pit-to-port optimization, it said This will range from geological modelling and mine engineering, to workforce and production scheduling, supply chain and portfolio optimization and plant design, the statement said.

The partnership will empower students and professionals with unique learning opportunities and prepare them for the fast-paced mining industry, officials said.

“Today mining companies need to adapt to greater economic uncertainty, climate change and resource depletion while at the same time are expected to be more sustainable, efficient, safe and resilient. We are proud to partner with a premier mining institute like IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to bring the technologies of the future to the students, startups and the ecosystem,” said Dassault Systèmes. India managing director Deepak NG said.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes for setting up the Mining Technology Excellence Centre and giving our students the opportunity to experience on the job learning environment via virtual simulations. We are committed to train the new generation of innovators, startups, and professionals with future-ready innovation technologies,” said Naresh Soni, CEO of TexMin, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

