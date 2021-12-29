5 injured in multiple collision of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway

Five people were on Wednesday injured in multiple collision of vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

"The condition of two of the five injured is stated to be serious," SHO Baldeo, Narendra Yadav said.

He said the accident took place after a canter-truck coming from Noida side suddenly stopped on the expressway after it developed some snag.

Owing to dense fog, five cars collided with the stationary vehicle, police said.

The five injured were rushed to the hospital, they said.

The damaged vehicles were taken off the expressway for the regular movement of traffic, police added.

PTI CORR SRY

