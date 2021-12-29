Left Menu

Mumbai's Omicron tally rises by 33 to touch 118

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:05 IST
Mumbai's Omicron tally rises by 33 to touch 118
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The number of people detected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increased by 33 in Mumbai to reach 118 on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The reports from the National Institute of Virology arrived during the day, and of the 33 cases, 31 were detected at the airport and two through surveillance activity, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement informed.

A total of 19 Omicron patients in Mumbai have no travel history, comprising two from A ward, two from D ward, one from G-North ward, two from G-South ward, two from H-East ward, two from M-West, two from N ward, one from R-North, three from S-Ward, and two from T-ward, it said.

Of these 19, three have mild symptoms, and 16 are asymptomatic, it said, adding that eight are fully vaccinated.

The BMC report said 203 people arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday from 'at risk countries', taking the tally of such passengers to 13,343.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

