Amazon’s independent selling partners reached record sales this holiday season

Amazon's independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, reached record sales this holiday season, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

According to Amazon, this holiday season, over 130,000 third-party sellers surpassed USD 100,000 in sales and U.S.-based sellers sold an average of 11,500 products per minute between Black Friday and Christmas. Office products, cameras, and wine-related products were the top categories for sales from Amazon's third-party sellers.

Amazon said that it spent USD 100 million to help small and medium-sized businesses reach more customers during Prime Day and throughout the holiday season.

This holiday season, Amazon Launchpad, a unique program that makes it easy for startups to launch, market, and distribute their products to hundreds of millions of Amazon customers across the globe, highlighted small business kitchen brands in the first-ever Launchpad Deal of the Day (DOTD), which benefited customers and small businesses alike. The platform also joined forces with actor, activist, and director Sophia Bush to amplify unique small businesses during the holiday season.

Further, Amazon said that the number of artists and entrepreneurs selling through Amazon Handmade, who surpassed $100,000 in sales grew by double digits over last year. Handmade Makers sold a record number of personalized products with jewelry, drinkware, and seasonal decor being the most loved categories this holiday season.