Passion Gaming Celebrates 6 Years of Passion and Progress

PANCHKULA, India, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as an idea in December 2015 is now the driving force behind India's leading real money mobile game. Bobby and Priya, co-founders, had a vision of changing the real money gaming industry by providing players with a safe and secure platform. As a result, Rummy Passion was launched in 2016 and has since grown to become one of the best online rummy gaming platforms for both beginners and experts.

Since its launch in December 2015, Passion Gaming has come a long way to become India's most popular online skill-based gaming company. The Passion Gaming team is an eclectic group of focussed individuals with vast experience managing online multiplayer games in India, the USA and the UK. With two offices across the country and headquarters in the beautiful city of Chandigarh, India, the company has grown to over 90 employees and 5 million registered players.

Passion Gaming has always been on the cutting edge of innovation. It was the first real money gaming company to offer an Instant Money Withdrawal feature in the online Rummy space. Passion Gaming was also the youngest amongst its peers to be awarded the Electronic Gaming Federation's (formerly TORF) seal of approval.

On the 6th anniversary of Passion Gaming, Bobby Garg, the company's CEO and co-founder described the company's future roadmap. ''Passion Gaming was founded with the goal of revolutionising the real money gaming industry by providing an unrivalled experience in a completely safe and secure environment. We've come a long way in the last six years, and our goal now is to meet, if not exceed, international standards for a fantastic gaming experience. In addition to innovating and improving the current game, we also plan to expand into new gaming verticals,'' he said.

About Rummy Passion Passion Gaming owns and operates Rummy Passion, one of India's largest rummy brands. Its online rummy platform is accessible via its Android and iOS apps, as well as the rummypassion.com web platform. Over 50 lakh players compete for real money on its internationally certified rummy product, including cutting-edge security features.

