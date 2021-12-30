Baghel demands Rs 15,000 crore for anti-Naxal operations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged the Centre to reimburse the state a sum of Rs 15,000 crore it had spent on central security forces deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state.

At the meeting of state finance ministers with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, Baghel also asked the Centre for payment of GST compensation and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.

During the pre-budget meeting, the chief minister said the state's economy has been impacted due to the disruption of economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)