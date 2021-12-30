Left Menu

4 held with gold worth Rs 1.2 crore smuggled from Sharjah

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.2 kg of gold worth Rs.1.2 crore at the international airport here from four passengers who arrived from Sharjah in the early hours of Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials kept a strict watch and took into custody four people, who arrived by the Sharjah flight moving around in a suspicious manner in the airport, police said.

On being questioned, they revealed that powdered gold and ingots were kept in their rectum and the officials seized it along with gold bracelet and chains from their pockets, all weighing 2.2 kg, valued at Rs.1.2 crore.

The four were identified as Sakubar Sadhiq Syes Mohammed, Kaleel Rahman Mustaffa, Nasaruddin Mohammed Thambi and Dastagir Khajamoideen and hailed from Ramanathapuram, they said.

Further investigations are on with regard to the destination of smuggled items and the people behind it, police added.

