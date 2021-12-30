Left Menu

Gensol Engineering bags order worth Rs 22.50 cr in Dec

The cumulative price of these projects is pegged at over Rs 22.50 crore, exclusive of taxes, it said.While most of the projects are for captive use of the clients, one of the projects is for third-party sale in Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:04 IST
Solar energy solution provider Gensol Engineering has bagged orders to develop 10.7MWp grid-connected ground-mounted and rooftop solar power generating systems worth Rs 22.50 crore in December.

''Gensol Engineering Limited Secures Purchase Orders to develop Grid-Connected Ground-mount and Rooftop Solar Power Generation Systems cumulating to 10.7 MWp,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, Gensol Engineering Ltd has in December 2021, in the normal course of business, received purchase orders from its clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 10.7 MWp in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The cumulative price of these projects is pegged at over Rs 22.50 crore, exclusive of taxes, it said.

While most of the projects are for captive use of the clients, one of the projects is for third-party sale in Gujarat. All these projects are slated for commissioning before March 31, 2022, and will entail a cumulative revenue of over Rs 22.50 crore, exclusive of taxes.

As of December 29, 2021, the cumulative order book stands at more than Rs 131 crore following the closure of these projects.

Incorporated in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of Gensol group of companies, which offer EPC and solar advisory services.

The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

