Delhi govt supports traders' protest against GST hike: Sisodia

Delhi government supports protest of traders against increase in goods and services tax on textile, and will raise the issue in GST council meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Several markets dealing with garment business remained shut in national capital on Thursday to oppose the central government's move to hike GST rates on textile from existing 5 per cent to 12 per cent from January 1. ''The protest by textile traders against hike in GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent is justified. The AAP and Delhi government under leadership of Arvind Kejriwal have been in favour of keeping the tax rates low. I will demand keeping tax on textile low in the GST Council meeting tomorrow,'' tweeted Sisodia who is also minister incharge of Delhi government's Finance department.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) demanding withdrawal of the hike, called closure of textile and garment markets in the city in protest of the GST hike.

It has been proposed by the GST Council that the GST on clothes should be increased from 5 to 12 per cent from January 1, this is being opposed by traders all around, said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal.

After the hike in GST, clothes will become very expensive and the general public will also have to bear the burden, he said.

