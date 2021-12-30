Hunar Haat providing employment opportunities to lakhs of craftsmen: Naqvi

Over 7.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people working with them have been provided jobs and self-employment opportunities through the ''Hunar Haat'' platform in the last six years, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. More than 50 per cent of them are women artisans, he said while addressing a press conference at the 35th ''Hunar Haat'' organised here at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

The Haat will conclude on Friday, the minister also announced, saying the decision has been taken in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation.

The event was scheduled to conclude on January 5, 2022.

"Keeping in view that a large number of people are visiting the Haat at the JLN Stadium, it has been decided to conclude the 35th "Hunar Haat" tomorrow afternoon," the minister said.

"The country has adequate facilities and resources to tackle Corona challenges. Instead of panic, we should focus on precaution and prevention," he added.

Over 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and union territories have participated in the 35th "Hunar Haat", which was jointly inaugurated by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi and Naqvi on December 23 "Over 7.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and self-employment opportunities through the Hunar Haat in the last six years. More than 50 per cent of them are women artisans," the Minority Affairs Minister told reporters.

Exquisite and elegant indigenous handmade products from more than 30 States and union territories including Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi were available at the Haat, he said "The people encouraged the artisans and craftsmen by making large scale purchases of indigenous products," he added.

In the coming days, the haats will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places, Naqvi said He said ''Hunar Haat'' is a ''perfect platform" for the protection, preservation and promotion of the Indian legacy of art and craft and "a powerful perfect platform of 3Vs—Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas" as well.

