Hong Kong shares inch up in thin trade, healthcare jumps

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, led by gains in healthcare firms and blue-chip technology stocks, as investors shied away from big moves in holiday-thinned trading. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 25.47 points, or 0.1%, at 23,112.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.03% to 8,096.44.

** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking healthcare stocks closed 1.1% higher, but the energy sector dipped 1%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics Inc , which jumped 2.92%.

** Heavyweight tech shares also rebounded from yesterday, with food delivery giant Meituan up 1.1%. The tech sector gained 0.1%. ** Wuxi Bio and Meituan were the two biggest point contributors lifting the Hang Seng index on the day.

** Hong Kong shares of SenseTime Group, the Chinese artificial intelligence start-up, jumped as much as 23% from its market debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, before closing 7.3% higher. ** But mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong lost 0.7%, with Evergrande Group tumbling 9.1% after the embattled real estate developer failed to pay certain offshore coupons due earlier this week.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6% at 3,619.19 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.8%, its best daily performance since Dec. 9. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.4%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.371 per U.S. dollar at 08:09 UTC, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.368.

