Over 17 lakh got jobs through employment exchanges in five years: Gujarat CM

To help industries in getting required manpower, the state government has opened one ITI Industrial Training Institute in each taluka and made necessary changes in the curriculum to suit the requirements of industries, the chief minister said.On the occasion, Patel virtually inaugurated a newly-built ITI in Chhotaudepur district.Patel further said that the Gujarat government has already started registration of nearly 2 crore labourers from the unorganised sector on eSHRAM portal, launched recently by the Centre to provide such workers social security, such as provident fund and insurance.Till now, we have already registered 29.5 lakh such workers in the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:29 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over 17 lakh persons in Gujarat were given jobs through employment exchanges in the last five years, making the state number one in the country in employing exchanges, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday.

The chief minister was speaking at a function held by the state Labour and Employment Department as part of the Good Governance Day celebrations. ''As many as 1.67 lakh people got jobs through employment exchanges in the state this year. In all, these exchanges have helped at least 17.31 lakh people secure jobs in the last five years. Gujarat is number one in the country in employing such exchanges,'' Patel said.

The state government has also helped nearly 2 lakh trained youth in securing employment in factories under the apprenticeship scheme from 2018-19 till date, he said.

''Thanks to the Vibrant Gujarat summits, the state has managed to attract huge investment in the private sector. To help industries in getting required manpower, the state government has opened one ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in each taluka and made necessary changes in the curriculum to suit the requirements of industries,'' the chief minister said.

On the occasion, Patel virtually inaugurated a newly-built ITI in the Chhotaudepur district.

Patel further said that the Gujarat government has already started registration of nearly 2 crore laborers from the unorganized sector on the eSHRAM portal, launched recently by the Centre to provide such workers social security, such as provident fund and insurance.

''Till now, we have already registered 29.5 lakh, such workers, in the state. Instructions were also given to the local administration to speed up the registration process through district, taluka, and village-level centers,'' he said.

On the occasion, eSHRAM cards were handed over to 238 workers from the unorganized sector.

