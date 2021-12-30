Baldev Prakash takes charge as J&K Bank MD & CEO

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Thursday said Baldev Prakash has taken charge as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank from December 30, 2021.

On Tuesday, Jammu & Kashmir Bank had said that its board of directors appointed Baldev Prakash as the MD & CEO for three years, to be effective from his actual date of taking charge. In October this year, the RBI had approved the appointment Prakash as the next MD & CEO of J&K Bank.

''...be informed that Baldev Prakash has today, i.e, 30th December 2021, joined the bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO),'' the bank said in a regulatory filing.

R K Chhibber was the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed charge of the bank in June 2019. Chhibber has been appointed as an additional director on the board of the bank.

