Baldev Prakash takes charge as J&K Bank MD & CEO

Jammu Kashmir Bank on Thursday said Baldev Prakash has taken charge as the Managing Director CEO of the bank from December 30, 2021.On Tuesday, Jammu Kashmir Bank had said that its board of directors appointed Baldev Prakash as the MD CEO for three years, to be effective from his actual date of taking charge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:46 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Thursday said Baldev Prakash has taken charge as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank from December 30, 2021.

On Tuesday, Jammu & Kashmir Bank had said that its board of directors appointed Baldev Prakash as the MD & CEO for three years, to be effective from his actual date of taking charge. In October this year, the RBI had approved the appointment Prakash as the next MD & CEO of J&K Bank.

''...be informed that Baldev Prakash has today, i.e, 30th December 2021, joined the bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO),'' the bank said in a regulatory filing.

R K Chhibber was the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed charge of the bank in June 2019. Chhibber has been appointed as an additional director on the board of the bank.

