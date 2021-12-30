Consumers opt for advanced tech items in 2021; large-screen TVs, soundbars most sought-after: Report

Consumers in 2021 opted for premium and technologically advanced products, and digital channels grew four times faster than the offline ones, according to a trend report.

Large-screen TVs, big-size side-by-side refrigerators were the most sought-after products and the Indian consumers bought more party machines, such as soundbars and speakers for house parties, according to a consumer electronics shopping trends report released by leading retailer Croma.

While the digital channels ''grew four times faster than offline channels'', indicating acceleration in digital adoption by the consumer, it added.

In 2021, 55-inch screen size TVs clocked the highest growth, as home became the primary entertainment hub for families, said Croma's '2021 Unboxed' report.

The soundbar was the fastest-growing home audio gadget in 2021, beating out more complex speaker systems as the go-to sound accessory for consumers, it said.

Moreover, one of the four earphones bought was wireless, it added.

''The 'Quit Wire Movement' on the rise, with 25 per cent of consumers opting for Truly Wireless earphones, thereby reducing the use of wires equivalent to the length of Goa's coastline,'' it said.

Croma is an Indian retail chain of consumer electronics and durables run by Infiniti Retail, a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It operates over 150 stores across over 40 major cities of India.

In the kitchen appliances segment, coffee maker purchases went up by two times in the pandemic impacted 2021.

In the smartphones segment, ''blue toppled black as the most sought-after smartphone colour of 2021, with four out of 10 consumers opting for the colour of the Indian cricket team,'' it added.

The trends are based on the buying patterns on its web store Croma's online and offline stores spread across the nation.

In terms of city-wise purchases, Mumbai topped the list of most gaming laptops purchased this year, while Bengaluru bought the most dishwashers this year.

Hyderabad bought the most table fans in 2021, Ahmedabad topped the flour mill purchase and Kolkata bought the maximum number of gadgets together with extended warranties.

Croma MD and CEO Avijit Mitra said, ''2021 was characterised by an acute shortage of bestseller stocks due to various macro factors. Despite this, the growth witnessed after the lifting of lockdown has been exceptionally strong. The festive season witnessed unprecedented volumes, which is an encouraging sign for the future to come.'' PTI KRH hrs hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)