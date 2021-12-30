Left Menu

Maha: Counterfeit currency racket busted in Aurangabad; five held

The accused Raghunath Dhawlapure revealed that he had procured the fake notes from one Samran alias lucky Shaikh 30, who printed them with the help of Nitin Choudhary in a rented room at Mukundwadi, the official said. The notes were being sold through two more accused Akshay Padul and Dadarao Gawande, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons have been arrested in connection with a counterfeit currency racket in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police raided a premises in Mukundwadi area on Wednesday night and seized counterfeit currency of various denominations valued at Rs 1.2 lakh and seized printing material worth over Rs 3 lakh, an official said. The Pundliknagar police first nabbed a man who purchased liquor using a counterfeit note, he said. The accused Raghunath Dhawlapure revealed that he had procured the fake notes from one Samran alias lucky Shaikh (30), who printed them with the help of Nitin Choudhary in a rented room at Mukundwadi, the official said. The notes were being sold through two more accused Akshay Padul and Dadarao Gawande, he said. All the accused have been arrested and an offence has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.

