Maha: Counterfeit currency racket busted in Aurangabad; five held

Five persons have been arrested in connection with a counterfeit currency racket in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police raided a premises in Mukundwadi area on Wednesday night and seized counterfeit currency of various denominations valued at Rs 1.2 lakh and seized printing material worth over Rs 3 lakh, an official said. The Pundliknagar police first nabbed a man who purchased liquor using a counterfeit note, he said. The accused Raghunath Dhawlapure revealed that he had procured the fake notes from one Samran alias lucky Shaikh (30), who printed them with the help of Nitin Choudhary in a rented room at Mukundwadi, the official said. The notes were being sold through two more accused Akshay Padul and Dadarao Gawande, he said. All the accused have been arrested and an offence has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)