Licensing framework for audio conferencing, voice mail services to be part of unified licence: DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday said the licensing framework for audio conferencing, audits, and voice mail services will be part of 'unified license', going forward.

Currently, a standalone license for services like audiotex and voice mail services is being issued by the telecom department as per the existing norms.

''After examining Trai's recommendations on 'licensing framework for audio conferencing/ audiotex/ voice mail services', DoT has decided to make this license a part of the unified license (UL) by adding a new chapter for this authorization,'' according to an official statement.

That said, the migration from the existing license to a unified license will be optional for existing licensees holding VMS/ audiotex/ UMS licenses.

''No new standalone license or their renewal will be issued for VMS/ audiotex/ UMS license against the DOT guidelines issued on July 16, 2001,'' the statement added.

The new framework will be effective from January 1, 2022.

''In a series of policy reforms initiated in the telecom sector, the government has issued the 'licensing framework for audio conferencing/ audiotex/ voice mail services under unified license' and amendments in the terms and conditions of the existing standalone license of voice mail service (VMS)/ audiotex (ATS)/ unified messaging services (UMS),'' it added.

Citing the key highlights of changes as per the revised policy, it said the license fees of the new licensees and existing licensees will be eight percent of AGR (adjusted gross revenue), which is at par with other licensees of unified license.

The audio conferencing unit can be connected to both PSTN/ mobile and IP network as per norms, it said adding that the dial-out facility will be allowed even if using resources of more than one access service provider, subject to license conditions.

Point-to-point conferencing has been allowed for providing services to registered enterprises in India.

''Service area for the license under UL is being changed from 'SDCA' to 'national level' that is all-India level. However, it will remain SDCA for the standalone license of VMS/ audiotex /UMS,'' it said.

