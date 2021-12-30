Left Menu

FinMin extends benefit of reduced performance security for govt contracts till March 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:54 IST
FinMin extends benefit of reduced performance security for govt contracts till March 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry on Thursday extended till March 2023 the benefit of reduced performance security in government contracts.

According to the rules, a successful bidder awarded a government contract has to deposit a performance security of 5-10 per cent of the value of the contract with the government.

To help commercial entities and contractors tide over the liquidity crunch post the first wave of the COVID pandemic, the finance ministry had in November 2020 reduced this performance security to 3 per cent for all tenders/contracts issued or concluded till December 31, 2021.

The finance ministry on Thursday said that the Government of India has decided to extend the benefit of reduced performance security of 3 per cent up to March 31, 2023, for all central government tenders/contracts issued/concluded till March 31, 2023.

''With this relief, the industry could deploy additional resources in project execution as timely and economical project execution by industry is vital for high speed development of infrastructure as envisaged through the National Infrastructure Pipeline,'' the ministry said.

The relief has benefitted industries especially in construction, manufacturing and service sectors and will enable them to respond with vigour to the demands of the government for efficient execution of the projects, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021