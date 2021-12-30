Road transport ministry for allowing vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to allow rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin, according to an official statement.

It will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50 per cent, according to the statement.

It also added that this has been done after examining the issue of static stability tests and dynamic stability of the three-deck vehicles.

Comments or suggestions have been invited from concerned stakeholders within 30 days.

