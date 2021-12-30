Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said.

For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

