Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:07 IST
Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said.

For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

