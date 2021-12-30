Kerala demands extension of GST compensation period, package for return migrants

Kerala on Thursday demanded extension of GST compensation period by another five years, increased allocation under centrally sponsored schemes as well as make the National Health Mission a programme that is fully funded by the Centre amid the pandemic situation.

Besides, the state has sought compensation for loss of revenue from central transfers due to reduction in share from the divisive pool.

Addressing the media here, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state has also demanded a rehabilitation package for ''return migrants'' from foreign countries.

Kerala has a significant number of people working overseas and remittances is a major contributor to the state's economy. In the wake of the pandemic, a large number of such people have come back to the state.

A memorandum listing out the demands was submitted to the Centre by Balagopal, who participated in the pre-Budget consultation of state finance ministers with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

Kerala has sought extending GST compensation period by another five years. The current period will end in June 2022.

Many states also mentioned about the GST compensation issue, the minister said and flagged the issue of delay in releasing the GST compensation.

Another demand put forward is for urgent payment of central share (50 per cent ) of the UGC Pay revisions arrears amounting to Rs 1,061 crore to the state.

