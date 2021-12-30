Left Menu

Change of command at Base Repair Depot Sulur Air Force Station

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:12 IST
Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station Sulur, here, responsible for maintenance and repair of various aircraft and air-borne systems on Thursday witnessed change of Command.

Air Commodore PK Sreekumar handed over Command of the BRD to Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb, at a solemn ceremony, which was attended by select guests and personnel of the Station, an official release said.

The new incumbent, Sanjeeb brings in rich experience, having been associated with the maintenance of transport fleet of the IAF including the frontline AWACS aircraft.

His experience of driving 'Atma Nirbharta' projects from Air Headquarters will contribute to driving projects towards 'Self Reliance' with the help of industries in the Coimbatore region, the release said.

The tenure of Sreekumar saw many milestone events including the passing-out of 100th Dornier aircraft after servicing. The BRD continues to live up to its reputation and professional excellence contributing to the maintenance and upkeep of the air-borne assets of the IAF, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

