MP: Garment traders fry pakodas, sell veggies in Indore to protest 12 pc hike in GST

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:40 IST
In an unusual agitation, traders of readymade garments in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday fried pakodas, prepared poha and sold vegetables to protest the Centre's decision to hike the Good and Services Tax (GST) from five to 12 per cent on their businesses.

According to eyewitnesses, the traders staged their novel protest near Rajwada, a historical palace in Indore city, which is dubbed as “Mini Mumbai” for its textile shops.

“We tried to send a message that if the GST hike isn't rolled back, we are going to shut our shops and start selling pakodas, poha and vegetables,'' said Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garment Association. The Central government has acted against its self-reliant India stance by hiking the GST on a ''swadeshi'' industry, he said.

The move will deal a severe blow to Indian garment makers, and enable manufacturers in China and Bangladesh to hold a sway in this segment, Jain said.

“We don't accept this 12 per cent GST hike. Our businesses will be ruined and the move will burn a hole in the pocket of customers,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

