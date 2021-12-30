Dubai-bound passenger held with foreign currency amounting to over Rs 43 lakh at Delhi airport
New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the airport here on Thursday for allegedly carrying foreign currency amounting to over Rs 43 lakh without valid documents, a senior officer of the force said.
The passenger was carrying 50,000 euros, 6,000 Saudi Riyal and 440 UAE Dirham. He was intercepted during security checks at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
The man was later handed over to the customs authorities as he could not furnish a valid document for carrying the foreign currency, the officer said.
The foreign currency, which was kept in the passenger's handbag, amounts to over Rs 43 lakh, the officer added.
