West Bengal suspends direct flights from UK, at-risk countries from January 3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:46 IST
The West Bengal government said on Thursday it is suspending all direct flights from the UK and those emanating from other high-risk countries from January 3, amid growing scare over the rise in number of Covid cases of the omicron variant, an official said.

State's Home Secretary B P Gopalika wrote to the Union civil aviation ministry informing it about the state's decision due to the rising number of patients detected with the omicron strain of the contagion. West Bengal has so far reported 11 cases of the omicron variant.

''In view of the rising number of omicron cases globally and as well as within the country, the state government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspended all direct flights from United Kingdom to Kolkata from January 3, 2022.

'' Flights, which is an at risk country as notified notified by MOHFW, Government of India, will not be allowed in the state and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn,'' he wrote in a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

