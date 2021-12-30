Left Menu

Portugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election

The poll by ICS/ISCTE pollsters published by Expresso newspaper put Costa's centre-left party on 38%, down two percentage points from their previous poll released on Nov. 13, but largely in line with other recent surveys. The centre-right Social Democrats rose to 31% support from 26% after their leader Rui Rio saw off an internal leadership challenge last month.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:03 IST
Portugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's opposition Social Democrats narrowed the gap behind Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party in an opinion poll released on Thursday, a month before a snap parliamentary election. The poll by ICS/ISCTE pollsters published by Expresso newspaper put Costa's centre-left party on 38%, down two percentage points from their previous poll released on Nov. 13, but largely in line with other recent surveys.

The centre-right Social Democrats rose to 31% support from 26% after their leader Rui Rio saw off an internal leadership challenge last month. The margin of error in the poll, which surveyed 901 people on Dec. 10-20, was 3.3%.

The hard-right Chega, which had just one seat in the legislature that was dissolved this month after it rejected the minority government's 2022 budget bill in October, polled at 7% and could emerge as the third-largest force in parliament. The Communist-Greens alliance was on 6%, followed by Left Bloc, on 5%, and a number of smaller parties.

Political analysts say the Jan. 30 election alone might not solve Portugal's political impasse as no party or workable alliance is likely to achieve a stable majority, potentially undermining the country's ability to spur growth using European pandemic recovery funds. The government will from January have to roll over this year's budget on a monthly basis. It secured solid economic growth and quashed the budget deficit before the coronavirus pandemic, and expects a strong rebound this year and next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021