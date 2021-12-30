Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2020 hours: DEL64 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty edge down amid F&O expiry; RIL tumbles nearly 2 pc Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally down on Thursday due to losses in oil and gas, metal and auto stocks as investors remained cautious amid surging Omicron cases.

DEL69 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee spurts by 29 paise to over 1-month high Mumbai: The rupee surged 29 paise to close at a more than one-month high of 74.42 against the US dollar on Thursday following year-end dollar selling by banks and exporters amid muted domestic equities.

DEL82 BIZ-CONSUMER REDRESSAL COMMISSION Govt notifies new rules for consumer commissions; national body's jurisdiction enhanced New Delhi: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will now have jurisdiction to entertain consumers complaints where the value of the goods or services exceeds Rs 2 crore as against the earlier limit of over Rs 10 crore, the government said on Thursday.

DEL71 BIZ-FM-STATES States demand extension of GST compensation for another 5 years New Delhi: Many states have demanded that the GST compensation cess regime be extended for another five years and the share of the Union government in the centrally-sponsored schemes be raised as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their revenues.

DEL32 BIZ-RBI-KYC RBI extends deadline for periodic KYC update till March 31 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the last date for periodic KYC update till March 31, amid Omicron uncertainties and has advised banks and other regulated entities not to take restrictive action against customers till the fiscal end.

DEL34 BIZ-FOOD-EDIBLE-OILS Edible oil prices falling consistently; better mustard seed crop to soften rates: Food Secy New Delhi: Amid high global prices, edible oil prices in India are consistently coming down after the government intervention, and further drop is expected with the arrival of a better mustard crop from the rabi season, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday.

DEL40 BIZ-GST-PEEYUSH JAIN Tax liabilities of perfume maker Peeyush Jain yet to be determined: DGGI New Delhi: The GST office on Thursday dismissed as ''purely speculative'' reports which say the department is treating the Rs 197.49 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain as business turnover and a fourth of it being allowed to be deposited as tax, saying voluntary submissions by the accused is under investigation, which will decide the exact nature of the liability.

DEL49 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 98; silver tumbles Rs 699 New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 98 to Rs 46,688 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM24 BIZ-SECY-FOOD SUBSIDY Food subsidy to be little less than Rs 4 lakh crore in FY22: Food secy New Delhi: The government's food subsidy is expected to be a little less than Rs 4 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22 as against Rs 5.29 lakh crore in the previous fiscal, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said on Thursday.

DCM29 BIZ-TELECOM-AUDIO CONFERENCE Licensing framework for audio conferencing, voice mail services to be part of unified licence: DoT New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday said the licensing framework for audio conferencing, audiotex and voice mail services will be part of 'unified licence', going forward.

DCM10 BIZ-NTPC-RENEWABLE-TENDER NTPC arm NREL to float global tender to set up 3GW RE project worth Rs 15K cr by Feb New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) will float a global engineering procurement and construction tender to set up a 3GW renewable energy project with a battery storage system worth around Rs 15,000 crore by February 2022, according to a senior official.

