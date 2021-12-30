Left Menu

2 passengers killed, 14 injured in bus accident in JK's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:50 IST
2 passengers killed, 14 injured in bus accident in JK's Rajouri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two passengers were killed and 14 injured, when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The bus which was on its way from Rajouri to Gambir Mughala skidded off the road and turned turtle at Kakora area, resulting in death of two passengers on the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by police and the locals, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021