Bihar govt to financially help people engaged in production of pre-fermented palm tree sap

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to those who are engaged in the production of 'Neera', a pre-fermented form of palm tree sap.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of his ongoing social reforms campaign, Kumar said, officials concerned have been asked to prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard. Though ‘Toddy’, obtained by fermenting the sugary sap, and ‘Neera’, both are extracted from palm trees, consumption of the post-fermented version is not good for health, he said. ‘Neera’ does not cause intoxication and has health benefits, Kumar said. “We have decided to promote the production of ‘Neera’ as a source of livelihood of those dependent on the post-fermented version of palm tree juice,” the chief minister said. The government will also provide Rs. 1,000 each to the persons engaged in the production of ‘Neera’ for the expansion of their businesses for the next seven months, he said. “Neera is healthy as well as a tasty drink and it has the potential to enhance the income of those engaged in its production by four times. The state government will publicise 'Neera' and other products made from it such as jaggery and candy,” the chief minister said. Stressing the need for a continuous drive to eradicate social evils like dowry, child marriage, and all types of addictions, including liquor, Kumar said, “Development becomes meaningless without social reforms”. Kumar recalled that the state had its first brush with prohibition in 1977 when his mentor Karpoori Thakur ruled Bihar. “The ban on liquor was done away with after a change in regime. We reimposed the same following a demand from our womenfolk. This has resulted in manifold benefits for the people of Bihar,'' said the CM. The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state.

After addressing the public meeting, Kumar chaired a review meeting on liquor prohibition and other social reforms undertaken by the state government in Samastipur, Darbhanga, and Madhubani districts. The chief minister directed officials to take strict action against those caught flouting the liquor prohibition law.

