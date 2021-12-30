UK rail operator cancels London route due to COVID disruption
While the government has said that the Omicron variant appears to be milder than others, it is highly transmissible and businesses across the country have been hit by staff shortages. In the United States airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights over Christmas as COVID-19 reduced the number of crews that were available.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A British rail operator has been forced to suspend all direct services to the busy London Victoria train station until Jan. 10 after staff fell ill with COVID-19 and others had to isolate. Southern Rail said on Twitter that due to coronavirus isolation and sickness, there would be no direct services to or from London Victoria, disrupting commuter routes from south London and lines that run to the south of the country.
Britain is undergoing another heavy wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, with a record 183,037 daily cases reported on Wednesday. Office workers have been asked to work from home where they can to reduce transmission. While the government has said that the Omicron variant appears to be milder than others, it is highly transmissible and businesses across the country have been hit by staff shortages.
In the United States airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights over Christmas as COVID-19 reduced the number of crews that were available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Low key 'Bangladesh Vijay Diwas' celebrations in Tripura due to fresh border curbs amid Omicron scare
Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
Canada likely to toughen travel curbs as Omicron concern grows - CBC
Hong Kong researchers urge third COVID-19 shot after new Omicron study
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more