Covid crisis: WB suspends direct flights from UK, at-risk countries from Jan 3; cases double in 24 hrs

Alarmed at doubling of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the West Bengal government on Thursday said it is suspending all direct flights from the UK and those emanating from other high-risk countries from January 3.

The state government also announced a mandatory Covid test for all international travellers from non-at risk countries upon arrival.

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated further as the state on Thursday registered 2,128 cases, with Kolkata alone accounting for 1,090 of them.

The positivity rate stood at a disturbing 5.47 per cent, a government bulletin said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, said coronavirus-related restrictions could not be imposed everywhere as they may adversely impact the economy, as was the case after the onset of the pandemic.

Banerjee said her government was reviewing the emerging situation ''seriously'' and hinted a decision, however, could be made about imposing restrictions while taking their impact on the economy into account.

State Home Secretary B P Gopalika wrote to the Union civil aviation ministry informing it about the the decision to suspend flight operations due to the rising number of patients detected with the omicron strain of the contagion. West Bengal has so far reported 11 cases of the omicron variant.

''In view of the rising number of omicron cases globally and as well as within the country, the state government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspended all direct flights from the United Kingdom to Kolkata from January 3, 2022.

''Flights, which is an at-risk country as notified by MOHFW, Government of India, will not be allowed in the state, and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn,'' he wrote in a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Gopalika also said all passengers coming from non at-risk countries by international flights to West Bengal will have to undergo a test on arrival at their cost mandatorily.

''The airlines will randomly select 10 per cent of the passengers for the RT-PCR test, and the balance 90 per cent shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the arrival airport. Those found positive in the RAT test will have to further undergo RT-PCR tests as may be required by the health authorities,'' he wrote.

The Centre on Thursday said India's R naught value, which indicates the spread of COVID-19, stood at 1.22, warning that cases were increasing and not shrinking, as it highlighted that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat were emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly infections and positivity rate.

Meanwhile, a government health bulletin said West Bengal registered more than 2,000 cases after nearly six months as the state reported 2,128 new infections.

Kolkata's tally of new COVID-19 infections more than doubled in 24 hours, with the metropolis reporting 1,090 cases on Thursday.

The state's positivity rate jumped to 5.47 per cent from 2.84 per cent on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin next month, Banerjee said COVID-19 cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flights.

''Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming from UK flights. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high,'' she had said hours before the state ordered a ban on flights from the UK and other countries with high incidence of the omicron strain.

''Let us assess the situation first. In the last two years, the business has gone down to zero. We will review the situation at schools and colleges. We will also assess if omicron is spreading among kids. A decision will only be made after that,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim has convened a meeting with officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police and the health department to identify micro containment zones in order to stem the spread of Covid cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)