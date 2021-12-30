Benefits of higher doses of dexamethasone to be tested in severe COVID-19

Left Menu

30-12-2021
British scientists said https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/recovery-trial-to-investigate-whether-higher-doses-of-dexamethasone-deliver-greater-benefit-for-patients-with-severe-covid-19?ref=image on Thursday they would study whether higher doses of a cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone will work better for patients with severe COVID-19 compared with current doses being given.

Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-steroid-idUSKBN23N1VP that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what was called a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

