NEWJ Jumps 10 Spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; Now Ranks at the 25th position

Homegrown digital-first publisher clocks six times higher viewership by end of 2021 in a short span of over two years Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) jumps 10 spots and has been ranked 25th among the top global digital-first publishers. NEWJ is the only Indian news publisher to consistently find a place in the top 50 “Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties” by Tubular Labs Inc., a leading global social video analytics company. NEWJ, India’s fastest growing media-tech company backed by Jio Platforms wraps up 2021 by making strides in delivering high-impact content to the Indian masses as a social-first publisher. In the year 2021, NEWJ launched over 35 channels across social media and OTT platforms covering multiple languages and has aggregated a viewership of 11.15 billion+ this year, amassing a total of 18 billion+ views till date. The average weekly video production capacity grew exponentially from 250 videos per week in 2020 to nearly 1000 videos per week in 2021. The year has also been promising as NEWJ collaborated with more than 25 brands for unique content production and distribution campaigns. Some of the most noteworthy partnerships have been with brands such as CRED, Luxor (Parker), Berger Paints and Reliance Digital to name a few. The company also bagged a record four accolades throughout the year. Beginning with IAMAI’s India Digital Awards for two categories (Most Consistent Excellence in Publishing and In-house content campaign), ENBA Special Jury Mention for the Best Digital News Channel (Hindi) to Entrepreneur India’s Best Online + Digital Startup of the Year, NEWJ has been recognized across reputed media forums. The strength of the NEWJ team is a true reflection of the core values and ‘employee first’ approach which the company stands for. From 95 team members in December 2020, the size of the team has grown to 230 in December 2021. The team represents 25 States and Union Territories of the country, upholding the company’s core value of regional diversity. NEWJ has also undertaken several initiatives of upskilling and reskilling its talent force with team members pursuing certification programmes from reputed institutions and entities such as Google, Duke University and Stanford University. Speaking on the milestones of the year bygone and the recent global rankings, NEWJ Founder and CEO, Shalabh Upadhyay said, “We remain committed to the positive impact our content can have on society. NEWJ’s uniqueness lies in the regional diversity it represents through content offerings in thirteen languages. Our employees have been at the heart of our growth and we place utmost importance on our employees' personal and professional well-being.” About NEWJ NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India’s fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by ShalabhUpadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited. It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian. Founded in 2018, the company’s mission is to tell stories that matter to India’s masses and remains committed to helping build a ‘Digital Bharat’ as well as grow the country’s Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling. As a “social-first” publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in thirteen languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Punjabi and Malayalam. NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified. For more information, please visit: thenewj.com.

