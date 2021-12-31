Left Menu

CMS Info Systems shares list with nearly 2 pc premium

Shares of cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd on Friday listed with nearly 2 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 216.The stock listed at Rs 218.50, a gain of 1.15 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd on Friday listed with nearly 2 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 216.

The stock listed at Rs 218.50, a gain of 1.15 per cent on the BSE. It further jumped 12.84 per cent to Rs 243.75.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 220.20, a premium of 1.94 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,505.38 crore.

CMS Info Systems Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.95 times. The price range of the IPO was at Rs 205-216 per share.

CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up.

The company's integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions.

It caters to a broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India.

