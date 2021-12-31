Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi

The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is being held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:28 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 46th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on December 31. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is being held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are attending the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, are also attending the meeting. The meeting holds significance as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021