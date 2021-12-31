India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said https://twitter.com/adarpoonawalla/status/1476807536942534659 in a tweet on Friday.

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

