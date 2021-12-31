Left Menu

FTSE 100 heads for biggest annual gain in 5 years

UK's FTSE 100 was poised for its best annual performance in five years, supported by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks, although the benchmark fell on Friday in holiday-thinned trading. UK markets will close at 1230 GMT on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
UK's FTSE 100 was poised for its best annual performance in five years, supported by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks, although the benchmark fell on Friday in holiday-thinned trading. The FTSE 100 index declined 0.4% by 0810 GMT, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases. The UK recorded 189,213 new infections, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 0.4% each, but energy stocks still eyed their best year since 2016 as crude hit 12-year highs, spurred by the global economic recovery and lower production. Life insurance stocks fell 0.6%, weighing on the FTSE 100, while travel and leisure lost 1.1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.2%, but was on track for its seventh consecutive quarter of gains. UK markets will close at 1230 GMT on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

