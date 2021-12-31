Left Menu

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for aircrews, potentially adding to the strain on global supply chains.

Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific, and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers "mitigate the disruption".

The airline's workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room for three days.

Thursday's announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper said the longer quarantine would leave Cathay without enough pilots for all its flights.

The airline earlier asked staff to volunteer for a "closed-loop system" under which they would work for three-week stints with brief stopovers in Hong Kong, but too few agreed, according to news reports.

Cathay said earlier it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

