Left Menu

Sterling at its highest versus euro since February 2020

Sterling hit its highest level against the euro since the end of February 2020 as easing concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic boosted risk-on currencies, while analysts expect more rate rises from the Bank of England in 2022. Risk appetite was supported by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs, are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:41 IST
Sterling at its highest versus euro since February 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling hit its highest level against the euro since the end of February 2020 as easing concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic boosted risk-on currencies, while analysts expect more rate rises from the Bank of England in 2022.

Risk appetite was supported by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs, are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns. "The sterling is a risk-on currency that will benefit from the huge financial and fiscal stimulus and a more benign pandemic outlook," Enrique Diaz, chief risk officer at Ebury, said. His short-term target is at its pre-pandemic levels at 83 pence per euro.

"Even with the removal of monetary accommodation, central banks are going to leave significantly stimulative policies in place for the foreseeable future. This is positive for risk-on currencies and is positive for the sterling," he added. Sterling was up 0.2% against the euro at 83.7 pence per euro , its highest level since February 26, 2020. It was edging up 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.3516, within striking distance of its highest since November 10.

Markets currently price in an about 95% chance of a 100 basis points rate rise from BoE by the end of 2022.

Also Read: Bank of England raises interest rates to combat inflation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021