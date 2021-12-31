Gujarat CM holds roadshow in Rajkot to end good governance week celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in a mega roadshow in Rajkot city on Friday to mark the culmination of the good governance week celebrations in the state.

The roadshow began with much fanfare from Rajkot Airport in the morning and ended at Dharmendrasinhji College, covering a distance of 3 km.

Gujarat BJP president and MP CR Patil flagged off the vehicles from the airport, while the chief minister stood on his seat in an open jeep during the roadshow.

Several state ministers, including Harsh Sanghavi, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Brijesh Merja, and Arvind Raiyani also took part in the roadshow, which passed through Race Course, Kisanpara Chowk, and Yagnik Road before ending at the main venue at the College.

Apart from nearly 50 cars carrying VIPs, at least 1,000 motorcyclists and several vintage cars were also part of the roadshow, a release stated.

Thousands of people and BJP workers flocked the route to greet the chief minister.

As per the release, people associated with various social and cooperative organizations and communities greeted the chief minister by showering flower petals on the route.

Cultural programs were organized on 18 stages erected on the entire route. In all, Patel was welcomed at 67 spots during the roadshow, it was stated.

Notably, Gujarat had reported 573 coronavirus cases on Thursday, and 97 cases of Omicron have emerged in the western state to date.

