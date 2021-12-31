Left Menu

TCIL standalone net profit at Rs 52.7 cr in 2020-21; pays Rs 21.1 cr dividend to DoT

A prime engineering and consultancy company, TCIL undertakes projects in all field of telecommunications, IT and civil construction, in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across the globe, and the overseas operations of the company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:46 IST
Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 52.7 crore in 2020-21, an official release said on Friday.

The standalone revenue of the state-run company stood at Rs 1,749.2 crore in 2020-21.

''In 2020-21, TCIL achieved standalone revenue and profit-after-tax of Rs 17,492.90 million and Rs 527.70 million respectively,'' the release said.

The company has paid a dividend of Rs 21.1 crore to the Telecom Department, the release added.

TCIL, established in August, 1978, is a miniratna category – I status company under the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecom. The government holds 100 per cent of its share capital. A prime engineering and consultancy company, TCIL undertakes projects in all field of telecommunications, IT and civil construction, in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across the globe, and the overseas operations of the company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal, among others. The company is also executing prestigious projects of rural ICT for Department of Posts, defence, navy OFC (optical fibre cable) projects, among others.

