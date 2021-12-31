Mustard seed sowing up 22 pc; wheat slightly down this rabi season: Agri Min

Area sown under rapeseed/mustard seed crop is higher 22.46 percent to 88.54 lakh hectare, while the coverage under wheat crop remains slightly lower so far in the ongoing 2021-22 rabi season, according to the latest data released by the agriculture ministry.

Wheat, the main rabi crop, has been planted at 325.88 lakh hectares as of Friday, compared with 329.11 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, it said.

The sowing of rabi crops like wheat begins in October and harvesting from April onwards.

According to the data, the total area under oilseeds has increased sharply to 97.07 lakh hectares as of December 31, 2021, from 80.64 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Among oilseeds, rapeseed and mustard seed were covered in a maximum area of about 88.54 lakh hectares in the period under review as against 72.30 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Area sown under groundnut remained flat at 3.64 lakh hectare, linseed at 2.57 lakh hectare, sunflower at 1.01 lakh hectare, safflower at 0.68 lakh hectare, sesamum at 0.30 lakh hectare, and other oilseeds at 0.33 lakh hectare in the period, the data showed.

The rise in the area under mustard seed crop is a positive sign for a country that depends on imports to meet 60 percent of its domestic requirement and is struggling to keep retail prices under check amid a global price rise situation.

In the case of other major rabi crops, the area sown under pulses remained slightly lower at 152.62 lakh hectares as of December 31, 2021, as against 154.04 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Gram, the main rabi pulse, was grown in a slightly higher area of 107.69 lakh hectares as against 105.68 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Area sown to lentil was marginally higher at 16.76 lakh hectare, while field pea was sown in 9.61 lakh hectare, kulthi in 3.34 lakh hectare, urad bean in 5.66 lakh hectare, moong bean in 2.29 lakh hectare and lathyrus in 3.32 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing rabi season of 2021-22 crop year (July-June).

There was less coverage under coarse-cum-nutri cereals as the total area was down at 45.05 lakh hectares against 46.19 lakh hectares. Jowar sowing was lagging behind at 23.17 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 26.05 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, while coverage under maize was up at 14.80 lakh hectare as against 12.89 lakh hectare. The total area under all rabi crops rose to 634.68 lakh hectares so far in the 2021-22 rabi season from 625.04 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)