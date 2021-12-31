Charity boat with 440 migrants to dock in Italy

The German charity vessel Sea Watch 3, carrying hundreds of migrants rescued at sea, will dock in the Italian port of Pozzallo, in Sicily, the charity group operating it wrote on Twitter on Friday. The vessel has been seeking a port to disembark for the past week, since rescuing the migrants from the Mediterranean.

"The 440 people on board will finally be able to disembark," Sea Watch said. Those onboard, mostly from Africa, were rescued late last week in five separate operations. They include around 200 minors, most of them unaccompanied, a Sea Watch spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Italy allowed more than 550 people onboard another charity boat to disembark in the Sicilian port of Augusta.

