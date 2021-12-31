GoSats 12 day Christmas campaign is enabling users to win 100% extra Bitcoin Rewards

India, 31st December 2021: GoSats; India’s first Bitcoin Rewards company, has introduced a 12 Day long Christmas Campaign in which users are presented with a variety of options to win exciting Bitcoin rewards. The campaign began on 21st December, 2021 and will continue until 2nd Jan 2022.

GoSats is India’s first Bitcoin Rewards platform that enables a low-friction way for users to earn free Bitcoin while shopping from over 120 brands listed on their platform, including Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, BigBasket, Myntra etc. GoSats is on a journey to enable easy access to Bitcoin for Indians. As part of GoSats Christmas campaign, users will be receiving 100% extra Bitcoin rewards on every purchase they make. Also, the top 5 stackers will get early access to the GoSats Rewards Card.

Expressing his views on the Christmas campaign, Mohammed Roshan, CEO & Co-Founder at GoSats says, “This is the time of the year when everybody is in a festive mood and we at GoSats wanted to make this occasion even more special by introducing 100% extra Bitcoin rewards for our users. To top it off, we have other exciting offers as well that are related to our much awaited Rewards card and referral schemes. We hope that our users take full benefit of the Christmas campaign and stack some much valuable Bitcoin.” As another Christmas present, GoSats is providing a chance to their users to win 2X Bitcoin rewards by referring the app to their friends & family. The offer will be applicable after the invited person makes their first purchase on the GoSats app. Excited about the Christmas Campaign, Ms. Roshni Aslam, Co-Founder at GoSats says, “We are super excited about the Christmas Campaign. Not only will it add value to our users' Christmas & New Year shopping, as they will be rewarded with 100% extra Bitcoin rewards on every purchase they make, but even if they are not shopping, every user can accumulate free Bitcoin just by spinning the Xmas wheel. We have tried putting up something for everyone.” To add more fun to the 12 day long Christmas campaign, GoSats has come up with an intriguing social media activity for their users. Under the activity, GoSats users need to spin the Sats Spinner wheel and then they have to share the screenshot of the Sats won on their social media handles. The shared post should use #12DaysOfChristmas and the user needs to tag three of their friends along with @gosatsapp. By doing this the user automatically wins 500 Sats. To learn more about the exciting offers and about GoSats you can visit https://gosats.onelink.me/O1LB/d3b4f238 About GoSats GoSats is India’s first Bitcoin Rewards platform that enables a low-friction way for users to earn free Bitcoin while shopping from over 120 brands listed on their platform, including Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, BigBasket, Myntra etc. GoSats is on a journey to enable easy access to Bitcoin for Indians.

To learn more about GoSats, please visit https://gosats.onelink.me/O1LB/d3b4f238 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)