AAP govt was in fire-fighting mode as second Covid wave hit Delhi with full force in 2021

The Delhi government had to grapple with the severe second wave of Covid pandemic and acute shortage of oxygen and hospital beds added to its woes in 2021, a year which also saw implementation of several welfare schemes. Towards the latter half of the year, it was jolted by the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that established the supremacy of Lt Governor over the ruling dispensation. Just as Delhi was limping back to normalcy, the second wave hit it with full force in April creating a chaotic situation.

The period between April-May saw the AAP government battling with acute shortages of medical oxygen, medicines, hospital beds and other logistics as around 20000 cases were reported daily, putting health infrastructure under tremendous stress.

The entire government machinery led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got down to meet the burgeoning demand on health services, as heart wrenching stories and scenes started coming to fore including reports of deaths in some hospitals due to oxygen shortage.

The tragedy claimed several hundred lives even as the government finding itself in a tough corner clashed with the Centre over supply of medical oxygen and medicines.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was one of the several issues that led to tussle between the Kejriwal government on one hand and the Centre and its representative LG on the other. Kejriwal termed the bill as an ''insult'' to the people of Delhi which takes away powers from those who were voted by people and accused the BJP of ''cheating'' the mandate. Further, the tussle between the two sides became more intense over issues like doorstep delivery of ration scheme, appointment of special public prosecutors for trial of Delhi riots cases, and Kejriwal government turning down a proposal of the police to convert stadiums into holding areas to confine anti-farm law protesters.

In another flashpoint, the Kejriwal government attacked the Centre after Covid vaccination started in January, accusing it of exporting vaccines to other countries and denying it to people of India.

The Delhi government even floated a global letter of intent in May for procuring vaccines from abroad even as it kept pressuring the Centre for increased supply of doses for all the people aged 18 years and above. Even though it primarily focussed on fighting the second wave of Covid and later recovery of the economy impacted by the pandemic and lockdown, the Kejriwal government came out with some major programmes and schemes in the areas of education, transport and health during the year.

In the health sector, it announced an ambitious Health Information Management System equipped with e-health cards for Delhiites which is likely to be rolled out early next year. This facility will provide several benefits including online appointment of doctors.

The government also implemented Deshbhakti curriculum in schools on the occasion of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary.

''This curriculum will motivate our children to take pride in the country. This won't have any rote learning involved, this will be activity based curriculum through which emotions will be developed among the children,'' Kejriwal said at the launch of the curriculum.

Other important steps in the area of education included collaboration of Delhi Board of School Education with International Baccalaureate (IB), introduction of happiness curriculum in school syllabus and entrepreneurship classes.

The transport department of Delhi government revolutionised its services going faceless in August. Now most of its services related to driving licences and permits can be availed online without the need to visit regional transport offices. In a symbolic move, Kejriwal locked gates of IP Estate office at the launch of this service in August. Push to the electric vehicle policy yielded good results for Delhi government this year as the number of e-vehicles rose to 9 per cent of total vehicles sold in September-November. The new year may also see rolling out of hundreds of electric buses being procured by transport department on the city roads.

In the budget, the government also announced that Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics and a vision for it has been prepared. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the AAP government will make the per capita income of Delhi equal to Singapore. On the pollution remediation front, Kejriwal announced a six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna river by 2025.

Infrastructure development in the city like other sectors was hit hard due to the second Covid wave and lockdown and later curbs on construction due to deteriorated air quality in the city during winters.

The PWD projects where deadlines were pushed included Delhi's first tunnel road near Pragati Maidan, Ashram Underpass, Benito-Juarez road underpass and Barapullah phase-3 elevated corridor. As the year drew to a close, Delhi sits tight with Covid cases rising and Omicron threat likely to push the city into another round of curbs. Kejriwal has assured people that his government is ready to meet the challenge with adequate arrangements of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines and other logistics.

