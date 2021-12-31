PTC India begins supplying 270-MW electricity to Kerala under Centre's pilot scheme

Power trading solutions firm PTC India on Friday said it has started electricity supply to the Kerala State Electricity Board under the power ministry's Pilot Scheme-II.

The company in a statement said 270-MW electricity supply starts from January 1, 2022, from the project of Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd in Odisha to Kerala under the medium term for three years.

PTC India was selected as an aggregator to facilitate the sale and purchase of power.

The tariff was discovered at the rate of Rs 3.26 per unit through a competitive bidding process on the DEEP e-bidding portal and was the lowest under a medium-term contract. PTC has also tied up power under the scheme with TANGEDCO and JKPCL.

The supply is expected to start soon, it stated.

PTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajib K Mishra said, ''These medium-term PPAs (power purchase agreements) will reduce the power purchase cost of discoms (distribution companies) and full quantum under MOD (merit order dispatch) can be scheduled.'' He added that generators will also be able to service their debt obligations and run the plants smoothly having three-year contracts. ''These pilot schemes of the Ministry of power are beneficial for all the stakeholders of the power sector.'' PTI KKS HRS hrs

