Odisha exempts essential services from night curfew purview

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:14 IST
The Odisha government on Friday modified its night curfew order, exempting certain essential services such as health, sanitation and media among others, from its purview.

The state government, in its earlier order, had said that night curfew will be imposed in all towns from 10 PM to 5 AM throughout January.

However, in the fresh modification of the order, the government said that the restrictions shall not apply to police, state and district administration, on-duty officials, doctors, paramedical staffers, ambulance services, emergency health personnel, fire department, telecom, water supply, railways, airports and print and electronic media.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis including online cab services to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminuses has also been exempted from the purview of the order.

Staffers of IT and ITeS firms on the production of identity cards, early warning agencies including India Meteorological Department (IMD), disaster management establishments, COVID testing and vaccination centres will also be allowed on the roads, a notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner's office said.

All commercial establishments, including those selling essential items, but excluding pharmacies or medical equipment shops shall remain closed, it added.

