PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:16 IST
Gold gains Rs 144; silver jumps Rs 664
Representative Image
Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 144 to Rs 46,874 per 10 gram in line with strong international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 46,730 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 664 to Rs 61,015 per kg from Rs 60,351 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,816 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.15 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.11 percent up at USD 1,816 per ounce on Friday,'' HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

