Aurangabad civic body to be free of debts of Rs 386 cr by March: Official

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra will free itself of debts of Rs 386 crore by the end of this financial year, civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said on Friday.

Marathwada's largest civic body will pay off the debts, comprising payments to contractors, by March 31, 2022, he tweeted.

The tenure of the elected body in AMC ended in March last year and Pandey has been the administrator since then.

Pandey said the civic body had recovered tax to the tune of Rs 98 crore till December 31, which is the highest in its history.

