Left Menu

Migration of labour taking place due to prolonged Covid-19: Industrialist

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:05 IST
Migration of labour taking place due to prolonged Covid-19: Industrialist
  • Country:
  • India

Due to the prolonged Covid-19 outbreak, migration of labor was taking place in the industry and as a result labor productivity was suffering, noted industrialist and Thiagarajar Group of Companies chairman T Kannan said.

According to a press release, at the 101st annual general meeting of the Employers' Federation of South India (EFSI) here on Thursday, he said new workers have to be trained for jobs that were 'time-consuming'.

Speaking on the challenges facing the Industry in the pre and post-Covid period and future ahead, he said women employees were coming forward to take up jobs in large numbers to meet the family requirements due to the difficult situation caused by the contagion, he said in a press release.

Balmer Lawrie and Company Chairman and Managing Director Adika Ratna Sekhar, who was the chief guest, said the country was looking good and positive on the economic front. ''India's strength is globally known in terms of quality manpower and improved ranking in ease of doing business index,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021